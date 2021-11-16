Shenyang Palace Museum celebrates 95th anniversary

Xinhua) 15:55, November 16, 2021

SHENYANG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shenyang Palace Museum in northeast China's Liaoning Province celebrated the 95th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday.

The museum, one of the two well-preserved ancient palace complexes in China, currently has over 50 exhibition halls open to the public, said Li Shengneng, person-in-charge of the museum.

Shenyang Palace Museum, where the former imperial complex of three emperors of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) was located, was set up in 1926 and opened to the public in 1929. In 2004, it was added to the World Cultural Heritage List.

The museum has witnessed a thriving cultural and creative industry. It is estimated that the total revenue of cultural and creative products sold in the museum surpassed 1.25 million yuan (about 195,750 U.S. dollars) during the Labor Day holiday in May this year alone.

