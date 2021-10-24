Home>>
2 killed, 7 injured in northeast China residential building explosion
(Xinhua) 13:31, October 24, 2021
DALIAN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been confirmed dead, and seven others were injured after an explosion occurred early Sunday morning in the county-level city of Wafangdian in northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to local authorities.
The accident took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. at a residential building in Wafangdian which is under the jurisdiction of Dalian City.
The fire has been extinguished, and the search and rescue work has been completed. All the injured have been sent to the hospital.
The cause of the blast is being investigated.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Shenyang, Liaoning
- Final of 2021 China Int'l Aircraft Design Challenge kicks off in Liaoning
- Burial ceremony for remains of 109 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs held in Shenyang, NE China
- Former Liaoning senior political advisor stands trial
- Rice paddy art in Shenyang, Liaoning
- Scenery of Zhangdao Island in China's Liaoning
- Strawberry Music Festival kicks off on racetrack in NE China
- Workers make pianos at Dongbei Piano Factory in NE China
- China's Liaoning reports three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Liaoning reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.