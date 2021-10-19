Home>>
2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Shenyang, Liaoning
(Xinhua) 08:01, October 19, 2021
Participants learn about an electric car displayed at the booth of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. at an auxiliary exhibition during the 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 18, 2021. The 2021 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
