Burial ceremony for remains of 109 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs held in Shenyang, NE China
(Xinhua) 14:41, September 03, 2021
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs escorted by soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 3, 2021. The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were laid to rest on Friday in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
