Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War return

Xinhua) 15:56, September 02, 2021

SHENYANG, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Escorted by two Chinese fighter jets, an air force plane carrying the remains and belongings of the fallen soldiers landed at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, at 11:26 a.m.

It is the eighth such repatriation since 2014.

Around 230 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, and family members and relatives of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs attended a ceremony at the airport to welcome the soldiers' remains at 12:37 p.m.

Following the event, the remains were escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where a burial ceremony will be held Friday.

The remains of 716 soldiers returned from the ROK and were laid to rest in the cemetery between 2014 and 2020.

