Final of 2021 China Int'l Aircraft Design Challenge kicks off in Liaoning
(Xinhua) 09:24, October 14, 2021
Competitors prepare their aircraft model during the final of the China International Aircraft Design Challenge in Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 13, 2021. The final of 2021 China International Aircraft Design Challenge kicked off here on Wednesday. More than 1700 competitors from about 70 universities attended the final. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
