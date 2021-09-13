China's Y-20 heavy transport aircraft debuts at SCO "Peace Mission 2021"

China's Y-20 heavy transport aircraft has made its debut at the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The Y-20 aircraft arrived in Russia's Orenburg on Friday for the exercise, which will be held from Sept. 11 to 25.

The participants are from eight SCO member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

Since its deployment in the PLA air force, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft have participated in multiple missions including the transportation of medical personnel and supplies to COVID-19-hit areas in the country and other humanitarian relief tasks.

Designed and manufactured by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Y-20 has a maximum takeoff weight of around 200 tonnes.

It made its maiden flight in January 2013, and joined China's air force on July 6, 2016.

Y-20 is officially codenamed "Kunpeng," after a mythical bird that could fly vast distances.

