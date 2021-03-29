Anti-submarine patrol aircraft gets ready for training
Maintenance men assigned to an aviation regiment of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform last-minute inspections on an anti-submarine patrol aircraft before an anti-submarine training exercise on March 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qiangjiang)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during an anti-submarine training exercise on March 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qiangjiang)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during an anti-submarine training exercise on March 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qiangjiang)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during an anti-submarine training exercise on March 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qiangjiang)
Photos
