Anti-submarine patrol aircraft conduct submarine search training
(China Military Online) 13:19, April 13, 2021
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway to get ready for a submarine search training exercise in the middle of March, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yingkai)
