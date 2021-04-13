Anti-submarine patrol aircraft conduct submarine search training

China Military Online) 13:19, April 13, 2021

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway to get ready for a submarine search training exercise in the middle of March, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yingkai)

