Multi-type aircraft in round-the-clock flight mission

China Military Online) 16:04, August 10, 2021

A maintenance man assigned to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Northern Theater Command checks the power lines, pipelines and other devices inside an aircraft, preparing for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in east China's Shandong Province in early August, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun and Duan Yanbing)

