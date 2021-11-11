Snow scenery in Shenyang, NE China
Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Shenshuiwan Park at the bank of Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows vehicles running on Hunhe River Bridge in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows the snow scenery along the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Shenshuiwan Park at the bank of Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
