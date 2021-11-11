We Are China

Snow scenery in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 16:40, November 11, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Shenshuiwan Park at the bank of Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows vehicles running on Hunhe River Bridge in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows the snow scenery along the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows the snow scenery along the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows the snow scenery along the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Shenshuiwan Park at the bank of Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows vehicles running on Hunhe River Bridge in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows the snow scenery of Shenshuiwan Park at the bank of Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)