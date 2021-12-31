Chinese aircraft-carrier formation concludes open-sea combat training

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft-carrier formation returned on Thursday to a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, concluding 20-plus days of open-sea combat training.

The exercise, which began on Dec. 9, took the formation into various waters, from the Yellow Sea to the East China Sea and the West Pacific, and has improved the formation's combat capability, according to an official statement.

Among the areas tested during the exercise was the continuous day-and-night operation and tactical flight of carrier-based J-15 fighter jets.

During the exercise, the formation was repeatedly approached and monitored by foreign warships and aircraft, and it handled the situation effectively throughout.

