3 COVID-19 patients &asymptomatic person discharged from hospital in Dalian
Medical workers wave to the cured patients discharged from the isolation ward in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The first batch of three patients and one asymptomatic person in the latest COVID-19 epidemic were discharged from hospital on Friday in Dalian. They will continue a 14-day isolated medical observation in designated hospitals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
The cured patients walk out of the isolation ward in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The first batch of three patients and one asymptomatic person in the latest COVID-19 epidemic were discharged from hospital on Friday in Dalian. They will continue a 14-day isolated medical observation in designated hospitals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Members of the joint expert group conduct medical consultation in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The first batch of three patients and one asymptomatic person in the latest COVID-19 epidemic were discharged from hospital on Friday in Dalian. They will continue a 14-day isolated medical observation in designated hospitals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Members of the joint expert group conduct medical consultation in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The first batch of three patients and one asymptomatic person in the latest COVID-19 epidemic were discharged from hospital on Friday in Dalian. They will continue a 14-day isolated medical observation in designated hospitals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
