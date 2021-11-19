3 COVID-19 patients &asymptomatic person discharged from hospital in Dalian

Xinhua) 16:20, November 19, 2021

Medical workers wave to the cured patients discharged from the isolation ward in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The first batch of three patients and one asymptomatic person in the latest COVID-19 epidemic were discharged from hospital on Friday in Dalian. They will continue a 14-day isolated medical observation in designated hospitals. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

