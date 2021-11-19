China's Ningxia to resume in-person classes after curbing latest COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 09:05, November 19, 2021

YINCHUAN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Primary and middle schools in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region will gradually resume in-person classes starting from Friday, as the region has cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19.

Middle schools in the region's six county-level areas that had reported COVID-19 cases in the latest resurgence will resume in-person class starting from Friday, while kindergartens and primary schools in these areas will recommence in-person teaching from Nov. 25.

Other 11 county-level areas without any cases reported will resume in-person classes starting from Friday.

A total of 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported during the recent outbreak in the region, among which 28 have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

