Maritime Day of China marked in NE China's Liaoning
Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of China Maritime Week in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Pupils visit the patrol ship "Haixun 0301" during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Pupils learn about maritime knowledge at the exam center of the maritime safety administration of Liaoning during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Pupils visit the patrol ship "Haixun 0301" during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Pupils learn about maritime knowledge at the exam center of the maritime safety administration of Liaoning during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increases in Liaoning
- China's Liaoning sees growth in int'l freight train services
- Public transport resumes operation on some routes in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning
- Li Lecheng elected governor of China's Liaoning
- Chinese aircraft-carrier formation concludes open-sea combat training
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.