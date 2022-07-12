Maritime Day of China marked in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:37, July 12, 2022

Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of China Maritime Week in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Pupils visit the patrol ship "Haixun 0301" during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Pupils learn about maritime knowledge at the exam center of the maritime safety administration of Liaoning during a Maritime Day theme activity in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

