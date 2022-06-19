Added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increases in Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:26, June 19, 2022

Staff members of TBEA Co., Ltd. make products for the ultrahigh voltage direct current power transmission (UHVDC) projects in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 27, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member of TBEA Co., Ltd. makes a product for the ultrahigh voltage direct current power transmission (UHVDC) projects in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 27, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member of TBEA Co., Ltd. makes a product for the ultrahigh voltage direct current power transmission (UHVDC) projects in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 27, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Robots carry out welding work in the car assembly line at BMW Brilliance Plant Tiexi in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 16, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members of Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation (SBW) work at an assembly factory in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 13, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member of Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation (SBW) grinds a compressor housing at a workshop in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 13, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members of Kingsemi Co. Ltd. work at a factory in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 30, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member of Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) works on an aircraft part in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022.

In the first four months of this year, Liaoning Province has seen its added value of high-tech manufacturing industry increase by 17.5 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)