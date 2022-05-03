China's Liaoning sees growth in int'l freight train services

Xinhua) 09:56, May 03, 2022

SHENYANG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province launched its 100th China-Europe freight train, which departed from its capital of Shenyang on Sunday, according to local transport authorities.

As of Sunday, the province has seen the numbers of the freight trains increase by 19 percent year on year in 2022. And the trains have delivered 9,977 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods, up 20 percent year on year.

China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has been improving the logistics network for the services, developing new routes while reducing overall logistics costs.

The bureau also prioritizes the transport capacity allocation for the services to ensure speed and efficiency.

