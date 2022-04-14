Public transport resumes operation on some routes in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:04, April 14, 2022

A staff member disinfects at a subway station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Citizens take the subway in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A tram leaves a station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A citizen rides a shared bicycle in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Citizens take the subway in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Passengers are seen at a subway station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Citizens get off a bus in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022. Public transport, including buses, subways and trams, would resume operation on some routes in Shenyang since Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

