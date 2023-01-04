China witnesses New Year consumption recovery
People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
The three-day New Year holiday witnessed a strong recovery in tourism, catering and retail sales across the country.
People buy strawberry in a market in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Tourists dance with people of Miao ethnic group in Huawu Village of Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)
A young tourist practices skiing under the guidance of an instructor at a ski resort in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Tourists watch a performance at a theme community of Tang Dynasty in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
Tourists play at the Ice and Snow Carnival park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists line up to buy food in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing parks see nearly 1.48 mln visitors during New Year holiday
- China handles over 2.13 bln parcels during New Year holiday
- China sees 52.7 mln domestic tourist trips over New Year holiday
- Celebrating New Year with 'jellyfish' fireworks
- Fireworks around the world mark the New Year
- People's daily life during New Year holiday across China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.