We Are China

China witnesses New Year consumption recovery

Xinhua) 10:32, January 04, 2023

People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The three-day New Year holiday witnessed a strong recovery in tourism, catering and retail sales across the country.

People buy strawberry in a market in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Tourists dance with people of Miao ethnic group in Huawu Village of Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

A young tourist practices skiing under the guidance of an instructor at a ski resort in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists watch a performance at a theme community of Tang Dynasty in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists play at the Ice and Snow Carnival park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists line up to buy food in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)