Home>>
Celebrating New Year with 'jellyfish' fireworks
(People's Daily App) 16:18, January 03, 2023
Residents set off fireworks that resemble jellyfish to celebrate the new year in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fireworks around the world mark the New Year
- People's daily life during New Year holiday across China
- Chinese people take part in various leisure activities to spend New Year holiday
- China's consumer market bustling during New Year holiday
- Fireworks seen during New Year celebration across world
- People embrace New Year across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.