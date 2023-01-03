We Are China

Celebrating New Year with 'jellyfish' fireworks

(People's Daily App) 16:18, January 03, 2023

Residents set off fireworks that resemble jellyfish to celebrate the new year in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)