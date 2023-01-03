We Are China

China's consumer market bustling during New Year holiday

Xinhua) 10:51, January 03, 2023

People have fun in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People select new year decorations at a market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People select new year decorations at a mall in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

People select goods at a supermarket in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Children have fun on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit a mall in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People dine at a restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People dine at a restaurant in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

People select flowers at a mall in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

