China's consumer market bustling during New Year holiday
People have fun in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
People select new year decorations at a market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
People select new year decorations at a mall in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)
People select goods at a supermarket in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
Children have fun on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People visit a mall in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)
People visit a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
People dine at a restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People dine at a restaurant in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
People select flowers at a mall in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
