Chinese people take part in various leisure activities to spend New Year holiday

Xinhua) 11:06, January 03, 2023

People enjoy leisure time at a scenic area in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit Zhongshan bridge in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

People enjoy leisure time at a scenic area in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit the Baotu Spring at a scenic area in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People enjoy leisure time at a scenic area in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A participant competes during a bicycle competition in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

People feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A tourist feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A participant celebrates after reaching the finish line during a bicycle competition in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

People feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

People ride horses on a beach in Changle District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People take part in a running activity to celebrate the New Year in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial photo shows a light show at a commercial zone of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists visit a geopark in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists visit the Qilou old street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

