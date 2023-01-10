Vietnam to improve tourism services to welcome Chinese visitors: experts

HANOI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam needs to gear up to welcome Chinese tourists, focusing on improving service quality and strengthening promotion activities, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday, citing local tourism experts.

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said the first thing the tourism sector should do is to take immediate measures to improve the quality of services to attract Chinese tourists.

President of the Vietnam Travel Association's Union Cao Tri Dung said it is important to resume the regular flight and charter flight networks, and strengthen the promotion of destinations in localities that have direct flights from China or are close to China in proximity.

The image and content promoted must be impressive and show the outstanding features of Vietnam as a safe, hospitable and exciting destination for all Chinese tourists, he added.

Relevant agencies and companies should also implement their promotion activities on social media platforms which are popular in China, Dung said.

China is Vietnam's largest tourism market with 5.8 million people visiting the Southeast Asian country in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of international arrivals.

In 2022, Vietnam received only 3.5 million international visitors.

