Red couplets to welcome coming Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:48, January 10, 2023

People display Chinese character “Fu”, which means “good luck” in English, at a park in Quannan county, Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo/Yin Qiqi)

With the Chinese Lunar New Year around the corner, the county organized members of the local calligrapher association and calligraphy enthusiasts to write red couplets for residents free of charge. They went into communities, sending their best wishes to residents for the coming Spring Festival.

