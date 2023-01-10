Home>>
Red couplets to welcome coming Spring Festival in E China’s Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:48, January 10, 2023
People display Chinese character “Fu”, which means “good luck” in English, at a park in Quannan county, Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo/Yin Qiqi)
People displayed the Chinese character “Fu”, which means “good luck” in English, at a park in Quannan county, Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2023.
With the Chinese Lunar New Year around the corner, the county organized members of the local calligrapher association and calligraphy enthusiasts to write red couplets for residents free of charge. They went into communities, sending their best wishes to residents for the coming Spring Festival.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nearly 10 mln railway trips departing Beijing expected in Spring Festival travel rush
- Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival
- Spring Festival atmosphere warms market fairs
- In pics: Spring Festival atmosphere prevails in China
- Spring Festival travel rush begins amid COVID-19 response shift
- Spring Festival travel rush sees 34.74 mln trips on first day
- A glimpse of Spring Festival travel rush across China
- Beijing continues Spring Festival firecracker ban
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.