In pics: Spring Festival atmosphere prevails in China

People's Daily Online) 14:00, January 09, 2023

The festive atmosphere prevails in China as the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit, or Spring Festival, approaches.

A girl poses for a photo in a store decorated for the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit, or Spring Festival, in Guozijian Street, Beijing, Jan. 4, 2023. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

Aerial photo shows villagers sorting red lanterns in Tuntou village, Gaocheng district, Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 4, 2023. As the Spring Festival approaches, villagers are busy making red lanterns. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Customers select Spring Festival couplets to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Foshan city, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Students learn to make clay rabbit dolls to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at a school in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (China News Service/Li Xinjun)

Customers select Spring Festival couplets to greet the upcoming Spring Festival, in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Customers look at a rabbit-shaped decoration in a shopping mall in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Customers shop for decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival in Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

A student chooses a Chinese character "Fu," which means fortune and good luck, at Southwest University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 3, 2023. The School of Fine Arts under the university held an activity to write the Chinese character "Fu" for the university's teachers and students for the upcoming Spring Festival. (China News Service/Zhou Yi)

Tourists pose for photos during the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Show for the upcoming Spring Festival in Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2023. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Rabbit-themed decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival are found in a shopping mall in Chaoyang district of Beijing, Jan. 2, 2023. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

