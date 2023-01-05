We Are China

Local enterprises produce Jinhua ham to meet demand of festival market in Jinhua City, E China

Xinhua) 10:15, January 05, 2023

A worker pickles ham at a ham-making factory in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

As the Spring Festival approaches, ham-making factories vigorously produce Jinhua ham to meet the demand of festival market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows ham products at a ham-making factory in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A worker checks the quality of ham dried at a ham-making factory in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

