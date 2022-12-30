Poster: Laba Festival

People's Daily Online) 10:51, December 30, 2022

China's traditional Laba Festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the 12th month of the lunar Chinese calendar, which falls on Dec. 30 this year. It's regarded as the prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, as an old Chinese saying goes "Spring Festival comes right after the Laba Festival."

Enjoying a bowl of Laba congee with families and friends has been a time-honored tradition in China, and it also sweetens a winter day.

The name of Laba Festival is rich in meaning: the "La" in the festival's name refers to the 12th month in the Chinese lunar calendar, while "ba" is the number eight in mandarin. Laba congee usually contains at least eight ingredients: glutinous rice, red beans, millet, Chinese sorghum, peas, dried lotus seeds and other treats like dried dates or chestnuts.

So get ready for a bowl of congee while expecting the long-awaited family reunion.

