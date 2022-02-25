Passenger trips to exceed 1 bln during 2022 Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:17, February 25, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- This year's Spring Festival peak travel period in China is expected to have 1.05 billion passenger trips, official data showed on Thursday.

That is 20.7 percent higher than the 2021 figure, the Ministry of Transport said.

The number of railway and road trips made during the period will respectively hit 250 million and 750 million, and waterway and air passenger trips will reach 16.3 million and 39.2 million.

"This year's Spring Festival travel rush is proceeding in an orderly manner with relatively low passenger flows, with the number of tourists decreasing because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said ministry official Shu Chi.

The Spring Festival peak travel period in 2022 spans from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25. During the 40-day travel season, also known as Chunyun, many Chinese people travel to reunite with their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which was celebrated on Feb. 1 this year.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)