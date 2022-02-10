A glimpse of Pingyao Ancient Town during Spring Festival in Shanxi

Xinhua) 16:09, February 10, 2022

Tourists visit the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2022. With a history of over 2,800 years, Pingyao was named a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1997. It is best known for its almost intact Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) city walls and well-preserved architectures, and is a popular destination for both Chinese and overseas tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

