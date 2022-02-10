A glimpse of Pingyao Ancient Town during Spring Festival in Shanxi
Tourists visit the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2022. With a history of over 2,800 years, Pingyao was named a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1997. It is best known for its almost intact Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) city walls and well-preserved architectures, and is a popular destination for both Chinese and overseas tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Aerial photo shows a view of the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Aerial photo shows a view of the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Aerial photo shows a view of the Pingyao Ancient Town in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Tourists visit the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
