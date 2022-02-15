Calendar for Spring Festival: Lantern Festival
The Lantern Festival, or Yuanxiao Festival, falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, this year, on February 15. With a history of more than 2,000 years, the Lantern Festival is a traditional folk festival, but also as an important occasion for family reunions, for family members to get together, savor delicious food and enjoy festive folk-art performances.
As the name suggests, lanterns will be hung out for the festival. The lanterns represent wishes for a bright future. Traditionally, the lanterns are red, an auspicious color in Chinese culture. Nowadays, however, lanterns are made in a variety of colors and forms, with the auspicious Chinese elements such as zodiac signs, lotus, dragons, and phoenix being favored design choices. During the evening, with all the bulbs turned on, the lantern fairs look as bright as they would during the daytime.
Lantern Festival is also called “Yuanxiao Festival” because people usually eat Yuanxiao or Tangyuan, a glutinous rice ball usually filled with sweet fillings such as red bean paste, sesame paste, or peanut butter during the festival. People believe that the round shape of the ball and its sweet fillings symbolize family unity, completeness, and happiness for the entire year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Construction of Yukun high-speed railway in acceleration after Spring Festival holidays
- A glimpse of Pingyao Ancient Town during Spring Festival in Shanxi
- Factories and companies in Chongqing resume work after Spring Festival holiday
- China's nighttime consumption soars in Spring Festival holiday
- China's resort island posts surging duty-free sales during Spring Festival
- Pakistanis discover traditional China in celebrating Spring Festival
- China reports zero major accidents, natural disasters during Spring Festival holiday
- Beijing parks see rise in visitors during Spring Festival holiday
- Feature: Young Taiwan people celebrate Spring Festival on the mainland
- People stick to their posts during Chinese Spring Festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.