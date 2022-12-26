Home>>
Leafy rabbit
(People's Daily App) 15:17, December 26, 2022
This leaves-made rabbit sculpture attracts locals to take pictures with it as the Spring Festival of the Year of Rabbit fast approaches.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Train tickets go on sale for Spring Festival travel rush
- China's central bank to issue Year of the Rabbit commemorative coins
- China registers safer road traffic during Spring Festival rush
- Passenger trips to exceed 1 bln during 2022 Spring Festival travel rush
- Calendar for Spring Festival: Lantern Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.