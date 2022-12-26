Train tickets go on sale for Spring Festival travel rush
Travellers line up in front of the ticketing office at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Train tickets for China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush went on sale on Saturday, according to the country's railway operator. The travel rush, usually a period with high transportation demand as people return home to celebrate the Spring Festival, will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15 in 2023.
Travellers use automatic ticketing machines at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows the waiting hall of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Photos
