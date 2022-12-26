Train tickets go on sale for Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:21, December 26, 2022

Travellers line up in front of the ticketing office at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Train tickets for China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush went on sale on Saturday, according to the country's railway operator. The travel rush, usually a period with high transportation demand as people return home to celebrate the Spring Festival, will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15 in 2023.

Travellers use automatic ticketing machines at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows the waiting hall of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

