Crew members from China Railway Nanchang Group strengthen efforts to ensure passengers' safety amid travel rush

Xinhua) 16:05, February 11, 2022

A crew member disinfects the area of hand washing on the train G2733 bound from Nanchang of east China's Jiangxi Province to Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. As railway stations entered the travel rush of returning passengers, Nanchang section of China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd. has strengthened its efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A crew member distributes alcohol pads to passengers on the train G2733 bound from Nanchang of east China's Jiangxi Province to Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. As railway stations entered the travel rush of returning passengers, Nanchang section of China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd. has strengthened its efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A crew member presents souvenirs to children on the train G488 bound from Nanchang of east China's Jiangxi Province to capital Beijing, Feb. 10, 2022. As railway stations entered the travel rush of returning passengers, Nanchang section of China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd. has strengthened its efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

