China registers safer road traffic during Spring Festival rush

Xinhua) 09:11, March 01, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China registered improved road-traffic safety during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that has just concluded, data from the Ministry of Public Security showed Monday.

During this year's Spring Festival peak-travel period from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25, the number of traffic accidents with at least three fatalities was 22, a drop of 50 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

This is the lowest figure and the biggest year-on-year decline in the last 10 years, the ministry said.

There were no reports of major traffic accidents causing at least 10 deaths or massive traffic congestion, it said.

Traffic police officers at more than 3,000 law-enforcement stations and 10,000 temporary posts nationwide made all-out efforts to ensure the traffic ran safely and smoothly during the period, said the ministry.

