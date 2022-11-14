We Are China

China's central bank to issue Year of the Rabbit commemorative coins

People's Daily Online) 17:30, November 14, 2022

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, will issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Nov. 18 to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.

The set will consist of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in the country, according to the PBOC.

Photo shows the front side of the 10-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 10-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 2-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 2-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 1-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 1-kg gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 500-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 500-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 150-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 150-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 15-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 15-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 10-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 10-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 3-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 3-g gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The front sides of the 13 coins will feature China's national emblem, along with the country's official name and the year of issuance, decorated with traditional Chinese patterns that represent auspiciousness.

The reverse sides of the coins will bear various images of rabbits, decorated with elements including the moon, auspicious clouds, and the lotus.

One of the refined gold coins has a diameter of 180 mm, contains 10 kilograms (kg) of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 100,000 yuan (about $14,068.3). Up to eighteen 10-kg gold coins will be issued.

Other gold coins will be issued in denominations of between 50 yuan and 20,000 yuan.

One of the refined silver coins has a diameter of 100 mm, contains 1 kg of 99.9 percent pure silver and has a denomination of 300 yuan. Up to 5,000 of the 1-kg silver coins will be issued.

Photo shows the front side of the 1-kg silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 1-kg silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 150-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 150-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 15-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 15-g silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)