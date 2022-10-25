We Are China

China to issue 2023 panda commemorative coins

People's Daily Online) 11:27, October 25, 2022

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, will issue a set of commemorative coins featuring giant pandas on Oct. 26, 2022.

All 14 coins of the 2023 edition will be legal tender in the country, the People's Bank of China said on its website.

The front side of each coin will feature the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the main structure of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, along with the country's official name and the year of issuance.

Each coin will feature engravings of giant pandas climbing a tree on the reverse side, which will also be inscribed with the denomination and weight of the coin, as well as the purity of the kind of precious metal used in the coin.

One of the refined gold coins, with a diameter of 90 mm, contains 1,000 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 10,000 yuan (about $1,376.9). The 1,000-gram gold coin will be issued at a maximum quantity of 1,000.

Other gold coins are of denominations between 10 yuan to 2,000 yuan.

One of the refined silver coins, with a diameter of 100 mm, contains 1,000 grams of 99.9 percent pure silver and bears a denomination of 300 yuan. Up to 10,000 of the 1,000-gram silver coin will be issued.

One of the refined platinum coins, with a diameter of 32 mm, contains 30 grams of 99.9 percent pure platinum and bears a denomination of 1,000 yuan. The maximum issuing number of the 30-gram platinum coin will be 5,000.

