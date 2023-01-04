City illuminated to celebrate Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:31, January 04, 2023

A giant rabbit lantern is displayed at East Gate scenic spot in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Colorful lanterns are illuminated to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Colorful lanterns are illuminated to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Colorful lanterns are illuminated to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Colorful lanterns are illuminated to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Colorful lanterns are illuminated to welcome the upcoming Year of the Rabbit in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)