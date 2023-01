We Are China

High-speed train depot prepares for future Spring Festival travel rush in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:20, January 04, 2023

Workers carry out maintenance at the Hongqiao high-speed train depot in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Railway workers of the Hongqiao high-speed train depot have stepped up their efforts on maintenance work for trains to prepare for the future travel rush during the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Robots carry out maintenance at the Hongqiao high-speed train depot in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

