Land 'fleet' ready to serve Spring Festival travel rush
High-speed bullet trains are ready for service on storage tracks as inspection and preparation work wraps up at a maintenance base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Neng)
A total of 155 high-speed trains will be put into service in Chengdu as the Spring Festival travel rush, known as "chunyun," will kick off in China.
