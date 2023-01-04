Land 'fleet' ready to serve Spring Festival travel rush

Ecns.cn) 15:33, January 04, 2023

High-speed bullet trains are ready for service on storage tracks as inspection and preparation work wraps up at a maintenance base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Neng)

A total of 155 high-speed trains will be put into service in Chengdu as the Spring Festival travel rush, known as "chunyun," will kick off in China.

High-speed bullet trains are ready for service on storage tracks as inspection and preparation work wraps up at a maintenance base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Neng)

High-speed bullet trains are ready for service on storage tracks as inspection and preparation work wraps up at a maintenance base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Neng)

High-speed bullet trains are ready for service on storage tracks as inspection and preparation work wraps up at a maintenance base in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xiong Neng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)