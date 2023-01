We Are China

Trains overhauled to ensure smooth operation during upcoming Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:28, January 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows bullets trains at a garage of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

As a major manufacturer of high-speed trains in China, CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. overhauled the trains that will serve the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush to ensure their smooth operation.

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows a bullet train after its overhaul in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug a train at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug a train at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug trains at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug a train at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug a train at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A technician debugs a train at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Technicians debug trains at a workshop of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)