People across China prepare to greet Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 13:50, January 05, 2023

Villagers make red lanterns in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

As the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, approaches, villagers are busy making red lanterns. The Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 22 this year.

Customers select Spring Festival couplets to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Students learn to make clay rabbit dolls to greet the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

