A glimpse of Spring Festival travel rush across China
Passengers prepare to board a train in Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 7, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Trains are pictured at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 7, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A worker examines a train at a maintenance base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Passengers are seen in Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 7, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
This aerial photo shows bullet trains at a maintenance base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 7, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
This stitched panoramic aerial photo shows bullet trains in a maintenance base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 7, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A worker examines a train at a maintenance base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. The Spring Festival travel rush this year, will continue for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Photos
