Beijing continues Spring Festival firecracker ban
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will continue to ban fireworks throughout the city during the Spring Festival of 2023, according to the relevant municipal authority.
According to Beijing's regulations on fireworks safety management, fireworks are strictly banned within the Fifth Ring Road. District authorities outside the Fifth Ring Road can set fixed areas where fireworks are banned or restricted.
Banned areas outside the Fifth Ring Road have been continuously expanded since 2020. Beijing has implemented a citywide ban on fireworks since the beginning of 2022, said the office of the Beijing municipal fireworks safety-management coordination group.
Since September, Beijing police have launched a special operation to crack down on illegal sales and use of fireworks, punished 147 people, and confiscated 3,410 boxes of fireworks.
