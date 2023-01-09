Home>>
Spring Festival atmosphere warms market fairs
(People's Daily App) 16:17, January 09, 2023
Market fairs in China's rural areas are filled with Chinese New Year atmosphere as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. Let's go to Feixian county, Linyi, Shandong Province to feel the happiness among residents.
(Produced by Wu Bozheng and Sun Tianren)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
