Spring Festival atmosphere warms market fairs

(People's Daily App) 16:17, January 09, 2023

Market fairs in China's rural areas are filled with Chinese New Year atmosphere as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. Let's go to Feixian county, Linyi, Shandong Province to feel the happiness among residents.

