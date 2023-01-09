Hainan expects over 5.2 mln air passengers in Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 14:36, January 09, 2023

A passenger checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 5.2 million passengers are expected to travel via two major airports in southern China's island province of Hainan during the Spring Festival travel rush, which starts on Saturday.

Haikou Meilan International Airport is expected to handle 19,400 flights, and its passenger throughput will hit over 2.5 million during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. During the week-long Spring Festival holiday, the airport is expected to handle 3,194 flights and about 418,400 passengers.

As a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, Sanya will welcome the tourism peak during the Spring Festival travel rush as well. Sanya Phoenix International Airport is expected to handle 16,000 flights and about 2.74 million passengers.

During the travel rush, Hainan Airlines plans to operate 26,000 domestic flights and 204 international flights. It expects to transport 3.6 million passengers, up 67 percent year on year.

In order to fuel Hainan's winter tourism recovery, Hainan Airlines also plans to carry out more than 200 flights a day in the province.

The Spring Festival holiday, a traditional time for family reunions, runs from Jan. 21 to 27 this year, while the travel rush, also known as "chunyun," will last for 40 days from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15.

