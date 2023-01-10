Home>>
Fighter jet launchesrockets in live-fire exercise
(China Military Online) 11:17, January 10, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command flies away from the simulated aerial combat zone during a live-fire training exercise on December 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at mock ground targets during a live-fire training exercise on December 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)
