Naval aviation regiment conducts anti-submarine flight training

China Military Online) 10:32, January 06, 2023

Ground crew members assigned to an aviation regiment of the naval force under the PLA Southern Theater Command maintain an antisubmarine aircraft during an antisubmarine flight training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

An antisubmarine aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the naval force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during an antisubmarine flight training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

An antisubmarine aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the naval force under the PLA Southern Theater Command flies to designated air space during an antisubmarine flight training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

An antisubmarine aircraft attached to an aviation regiment of the naval force under the PLA Southern Theater Command flies to designated air space during an antisubmarine flight training exercise in late December, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

