Armored vehicles rumble towards designated area

China Military Online) 13:47, January 03, 2023

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery element of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble towards designated area during a field maneuver training exercise in mid-December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery element of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble towards designated area during a field maneuver training exercise in mid-December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery element of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble towards designated area during a field maneuver training exercise in mid-December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery element of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble towards designated area during a field maneuver training exercise in mid-December. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Yudong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)