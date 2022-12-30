China's defense spokesperson pledges action on separatist activities

Xinhua) 10:06, December 30, 2022

Tan Kefei, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson warned on Thursday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take action against separatist activities wherever they occur.

Speaking at a press conference, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said that rather than trying all means to analyze the operations of the PLA Air Force, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities would do better to face reality and historical facts, understand the general trend of reunification and what people support, and reflect on their wrong words and deeds that have attempted to rely on foreign forces and seek independence by force.

It is always the PLA's duty to safeguard national sovereignty and deter separatists for "Taiwan independence," Tan said.

The PLA will always be prepared to crush separatist activities and external interference in any form, and to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

