Thursday, December 29, 2022

Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training exercise

(China Military Online) 10:47, December 29, 2022

Anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off in turn for a high-intensity anti-submarine training exercise in mid-November, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)


